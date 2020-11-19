WhatsApp calls: this is why you’re struggling

The networks said that they had not detected a problem and Arthur Goldstuck, managing director of World Wide Worx, said he had also not encountered problems in general and he was not aware of any that were widespread.

He says the quality of WhatsApp calls is strongly affected by the quality of your signal.

“If you have a poor data signal, you will have poor WhatsApp call quality. If you’re connecting via Wi-FI and move to a point where the WI-Fi signal is weak, such as far from the access point, your WhatsApp call quality will degrade fast and may drop altogether,” he explained.

According to Goldstuck, people had problems with WhatsApp calls especially when they were walking around or driving in a car, as they were moving between access points and the transition was not smooth, or the call may cut as the signal “hands over” from one access point to another.

