Is bad customer service making people cancel their Telkom fixed lines?

Personal Finance 2 hours ago

According to its interim results released last week, only 1 432 000 landline subscribers remain of 5 493 000 Telkom had in the year 2000, after at least 543 000 cancelled their contracts just in the past few months.

Ina Opperman
16 Nov 2020
05:31:18 PM
PREMIUM!
Picture: iStock

The first large decline was reflected in its financial results for the year ending 31 March 2019, when Telkom’s subscribers declined by 441 000 from 2 678 000 to 2 267 000. While some customers chose to cancel their landlines because they chose to use their cell phones, but poor customer service could also be given some of the blame. How did we get here? Telkom embarked on a campaign to close down copper lines that were expensive to maintain and substituted them with fixed 4G/LTE or fibre. Telkom announced in July last year that it has upgraded more than...

