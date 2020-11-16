Personal Finance 16.11.2020 11:24 am

FNB apologises to clients over credit card issue

Ina Opperman
Old and new clients were affected all over the country.

FNB has apologised to clients whose credit card transactions were declined and showed zero balances on Sunday, while displaying a message that “outstanding documents are required to comply with FICA”.

According to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA), financial institutions must establish and verify the identities and residential addresses of their clients.

Chris Labuschagne, chief executive officer (CEO) of FNB Credit Card, confirmed that the issue that impacted the processing of some credit card transactions on Sunday had been resolved.

“Customers who may be experiencing any isolated difficulties when transacting on their credit cards can contact us directly for assistance.”

