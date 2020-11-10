Introducing the bean-counting banking app

FNB has now made changes to its banking app that can help you with all of these and more. The latest edition of innovative Smart Tools on the FNB App helps customers manage their money better to help you keep track of your money.

Some of the new additions to the FNB App are:

Smart Budget, which is already used by over 1 million customers. This feature automatically sorts your spending into groups such as groceries, fuel, entertainment and data to show where your money goes. Using Smart Budget, customers have more control over their money and they can set a number of different budget limits.

Home Services to help customers find five-star service providers such as plumbers, electricians, security or even home catering providers and arrange for the job to be done before also paying for it on the app and rating the service. This opens a range of opportunities for small businesses. A total of 1 500 small business are already available.

Wellness, which is already used by over 100 000 customers, offers mindfulness and health solutions to help customers understand their personalised wellness scores, set suggested goals and find tips to coach them on their journey.

“The launch of our latest smart tools is deeply embedded in our understanding of customer challenges. Small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy, have also taken a lot of strain this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe the digitised marketplace solution will help them boost their income overtime and become a key revenue line in their day to day business,” says Jacques Celliers, FNB chief executive officer (CEO).

Ghana Msibi, CEO of WesBank Motor, says WesBank is already providing real help to half a million car users who have seamlessly loaded their cars onto the FNB App.

“We have now taken this a step further by looking holistically at the journey of owning and maintaining a vehicle and identified value-adding, contextual and simplified solutions for our customers,” he said.

