Vehicle insurance woes in a time of licence backlogs

Personal Finance 3 hours ago

The backlog with issuing drivers’ licences has left many people concerned that their car insurance would not pay in case of damage if they do not have valid drivers’ licences.

Ina Opperman
06 Nov 2020
05:02:18 PM
Image: iStock.

It would appear that most of the country’s vehicle insurers are willing to give consumers the benefit of the doubt for now, if they happen to get involved in a fender bender while driving without a valid licence. Hard lockdown measures that were in force since 26 March 2020 meant that any licences and permits requiring renewal could not be processed. Fikile Mbalula, minister of transport, published guidelines on 20 May 2020 in terms of the Disaster Management Act which offered a validity extension to all licence and permit-holders who could not apply for renewals between 26 March and 31...

