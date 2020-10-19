Personal Finance 19.10.2020 11:00 am

Little time left to file income tax returns at SARS branches

Little time left to file income tax returns at SARS branches

Individual taxpayers who want to file their personal income tax returns at a SARS branch only have time until Thursday 22 October 2020.

If you want to visit a branch of SARS, you must first make an appointment to see a branch consultant due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Book your appointment via the link https://tools.sars.gov.za/SARSeBooking on the SARS website at www.sars.gov.za. You can also ask a SARS agent to assist you by calling 0800 117 277.

SARS has extended its branch operating hours until Thursday 22 October to help tax payers. Branches will be open from 08:00 to 18:00.

If you go to file at a branch, you have to take all relevant supporting documents with, such as your green bar-coded ID or driving licence, proof of residence, bank statements not older than three months, proof of income / pay slips / IRP5 and tax certificates.

Taxpayers who use eFiling have until 16 November 2020 to file their personal income tax returns online and provisional taxpayers who use eFiling have time until 29 January 2021.

