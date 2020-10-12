Identity theft can happen to you too!

You never think it can happen to you until it does: someone steals your identity and opens accounts in your name. And now you have to pay for it.

Costa Mokola from Johannesburg was very surprised when a company that he has never bought from before, suddenly started deducting money from his bank account. When he enquired about the deduction, he found that someone had stolen his identity, opened an account and bought a “cookware special” for R16 593.

When the company sent Mokola the documents submitted for the transaction, he noticed that a picture from his Facebook account was used and even more surprising: that his payslip was forged to look exactly like his actual payslip, but with a much higher salary to qualify for the credit amount.

The company requested an affidavit from Mokola stating that he did not place an order.

What happened to Mokola can happen to anyone and therefore it is of utmost importance to ensure that you keep your identity safe. Your identity does not only mean your ID card, but all your personal and confidential information.

What is personal and confidential information?

Personal information includes your ID card, driver’s license, passport, address and contact details. Confidential information includes your bank account details, user name, passwords and personal identification number (PIN).

What can identity thieves do with it?

They can do exactly what they did to Mokola: they can open accounts at banks and shops. They can even scam your insurer, medical aid scheme or the UIF (Unemployment Insurance Fund) by pretending to be you and access your bank accounts and transact with shops.

What can you do to protect your identity?

The best way to protect your identity is to apply for free “Protective Registration” at the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) when you suspect your information has been leaked. The SAFPS will warn all its members that include banks and credit providers, that your details were leaked and that they must be extra vigilant to ensure they are transacting with you and not someone who is pretending to be you. Send an email to protection@safps.org.za if you require protective registration.

How to protect your identity

Never use information that was already leaked. Rather use information not used before to confirm that it is really you.

Get a new email account.

Use double approval for financial products and accounts.

Register for text alerts to see when someone gets access to your accounts.

Check your credit profile regularly to see if someone has applied for credit on your behalf.

Register at credit bureaus for alerts when someone applies for credit using your details.

Check your bank statements regularly.

Never give confidential information, such as passwords and PINs to anyone who contact you.

Use strong passwords.

Do not write down passwords and PINs and do not use birth dates or names as passwords.

Change your passwords regularly and keep it to yourself.

Check who is asking for your details and only give limited information if there is a good reason.

Never keep confidential information in your bag.

Stay away from internet cafes or public terminals for doing internet banking.

Keep all personal documents under lock and key.

Tear up documents you throw away or burn it.

Use good virus protection on your phone and computer to prevent malware stealing your information.

Immediately report theft of your ID card, driver’s license or passport to the police and call the SAFPS immediately on 0860 101 248 or send an email to safps.org.za.

