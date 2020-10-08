 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Capitec scam: it is not your bank calling

Personal Finance 23 seconds ago

A new scam, targeting the bank’s clients, is again showing how sophisticated scammers are getting to steal your money with your help. These scammers play a psychological game to make you trust them and even have the gall to call back and try again if you end the call.

Ina Opperman
08 Oct 2020
05:21:32 PM
PREMIUM!
Capitec scam: it is not your bank calling

.

Capitec bank client Marguerite van Wyk from Cape Town was one of the bank scam victims this week and lost R3 000. Someone called her from “Capitec’s fraud department”, asking if she had recently paid R3 900 to a travel company overseas. This woman also had her bank account number and said that she checked her statements and thought the payment was irregular which is why they are checking with her if she in fact made the payment. When Van Wyk said she did not make the payment, the woman said she will block the nasty scammers who withdrew the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Agrizzi property gets auctioned off for R9m

World Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate

Protests ‘Hands off Ace Magashule’ as supporters march to Zondo commission

State Capture Zuma Foundation labels Zondo commission ‘a political process’ meant ‘to achieve political ends’

Parliament DA to report Malema and EFF MP to parly’s ethics committee ‘over tweets inciting violence’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.