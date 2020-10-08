Capitec scam: it is not your bank calling

PREMIUM!
Capitec scam: it is not your bank callingPersonal Finance 23 seconds ago
A new scam, targeting the bank’s clients, is again showing how sophisticated scammers are getting to steal your money with your help. These scammers play a psychological game to make you trust them and even have the gall to call back and try again if you end the call.
