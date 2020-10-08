 
 
What are you actually getting from a car deal from YapYap Cars?

YapYap Car Deals from Pretoria has changed its name to YYCR Car Deals after The Citizen reported recently that consumers are paying as much as double the instalments cars deals advertised on its Facebook page and website.

Ina Opperman
08 Oct 2020
03:11:57 PM
What are you actually getting from a car deal from YapYap Cars?

Roslin Tasker was one of those consumers who contacted YapYap Cars in June, after seeing an advertisement on Facebook for a Renault Kwid for R1899 per month, with no deposit and no residual and first payment end of September, as well as three months insurance. After she applied and submitted all her documents, she claims that YapYap Cars said it would have to “pay up” the amounts outstanding on her loan and credit card that were part of the payment holiday extended to consumers during lockdown to get her application approved. Read more: Those R699 cars and YapYap car deals:...

