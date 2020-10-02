 
 
SA’s consumers’ finances absolutely sick from Covid-19

Personal Finance 1 day ago

The pandemic has devastated the finances of South African consumers. Consumer credit balances and delinquencies have increased as the pressure on household finances mounted due to rising unemployment and income shocks.

Ina Opperman
02 Oct 2020
01:47:28 PM
SA's consumers' finances absolutely sick from Covid-19

File image.

The latest TransUnion Financial Hardship Survey in South Africa shows that 78% of South African consumers reported during the last week of August that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on their household income. Although 78% is considerably lower than the 84% measured at the end of May, it was largely the same as at the end of July, when 77% were still struggling. Only about 17% to 21%, depending on month of survey, have received some form of financial accommodation, such as a deferral, forbearance or, in most cases, a payment holiday. In turn, this has caused...

