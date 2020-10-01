New benefits from Vitality for eating well and staying physically fit

Discovery has announced several key updates to its Vitality programme, that include a once-off special Vitality points recognition initiative in response to the impact of lockdown, while its physical activity offering will be expanded.

There is also a new partnership with Nike and the reintroduction of travel benefits, as well as new healthy convenience meal rewards and enhancements to Discovery Miles.

Vitality members will receive a once-off Vitality points recognition initiative, that gives members credit for screening and physical activity in 2019 to top up their 2020 Vitality points. They will be awarded the higher of their 2019 and 2020 Vitality Health Check and Vitality Fitness Assessment Vitality points. Those who do not complete an assessment will be awarded the same Vitality points as they earned last year.

They will also get points for additional screenings, such as completing a Pap smear or colonoscopy and visiting the dentist for 2020 if they did it last year, as well as getting a 2019 flu vaccination. Members will be awarded the higher of the physical activity points earned over the period January to September 2019 or January to September 2020.They can continue earning Vitality points by getting active until the end of 2020.

The additional Vitality points will be automatically allocated by the end of October 2020.

In 2021 Vitality members will be able to earn Vitality points and spend Discovery Miles at over 300 additional physical and digital fitness facilities. Vitality is also redesigning its sport gear and fitness devices benefit to provide upfront discounts of up to 75% at the point of sale, and members will be able to unlock Vitality rewards at Nike Concept Stores.

Vitality’s travel platform reopens this week for holiday accommodation and car hire bookings, and international flight bookings will follow soon. When domestic flight bookings open, Vitality members will be rewarded with upfront discounts of up to 75%, as well as 72 hours’ early access for flight bookings.

Discovery Bank clients will receive their maximum discounts on domestic flights until the end of November.

Vitality is also adapting its nutrition benefits to support members in accessing healthy ready-made meals. HealthyDining rewards will include 25% back on healthier convenience frozen meals and meal kits from Frozen for You, UCOOK, We Are Food and Daily Dish.

