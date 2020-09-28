 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Timeshare Inquiry: almost two years later, what has happened?

Personal Finance 37 mins ago

Almost two years have passed since the National Consumer Commission (NCC), in December 2018, launched its report into the timeshare industry after extensive public meetings and written submissions.

Ina Opperman
28 Sep 2020
01:01:52 PM
PREMIUM!
Timeshare Inquiry: almost two years later, what has happened?

| Image: iStock

Since the NCC’s landmark report in 2018, consumers feel that nothing much has happened or changed, and they’re starting to question whether the NCC has forgotten about them. They still struggle to find accommodation and cancel their contracts. The report is not even available on the NCC website anymore, while Phetho Ntaba, media liaison officer of the NCC, says the report was lost when the website was hacked, but it will be replaced soon. The former commissioner of the NCC established a formal Inquiry into the vacation ownership and timeshare industry in 2017. The inquiry panel did extensive research and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.