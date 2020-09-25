 
 
Those R699 cars and YapYap car deals: same-same but different?

Does a brand new Renault Kwid for just R1899 per month, with no deposit, no residual, and three months insurance sound too good to be true? Well, it probably is.

Ina Opperman
25 Sep 2020
05:15:24 PM
Those R699 cars and YapYap car deals: same-same but different?

According to a consumer who recently took up one of these incredible offers, she is now stuck with a monthly instalment of R2808 per month and a 40% residual payment at the end of her installment term. This was just one of the complaints featured on the HelloPeter website about YapYap Car Deals. The consumer claims that after she was approved for the car, a representative from the company took her to a car dealer and told her not to tell the dealership staff of the deal with YapYap, as they had special deals in place. After various interruptions from...

