How to spot an investment scam

Despite heightened consumer awareness and education, more and more people fall prey to investment scams and fraud, especially in times of financial desperation. Increased access to technology, coupled with advances in artificial intelligence, means that investment scams are becoming more sophisticated, more cleverly disguised, and more difficult to identify.

As a potential investor, there are steps you can take to verify any potential investment before parting with your hard-earned money:

Any investment that promises returns that are greater than what investment markets are able to generate should immediately sound alarm bells. If the investment promises to double or triple your money in a short period of time, this should be an immediate cause for concern and a clear signal to back off. Remember, no investment is without risk, so if you’re being offered guaranteed returns at ridiculously high rates, something is not right. Jargon: The marketing jargon used by the investment company should also give you clues to its credibility. Fraudulent investments are notorious for including words such as ‘exclusive offer’, ‘select’, ‘elite’, ‘limited offer’ or ‘opportunity of a lifetime in their marketing material.

A reputable investment company will not pressure you into making a quick investment decision or convince you to invest more money. If you’re being pressured into making a decision because the offer is limited or the offer is only available for a certain period of time, you should ask questions about its authenticity. Track record: Ask key questions about the company’s track record. What is the company’s reputation? Who owns the business? What are the directors’ qualifications and experience? Does the business have any professional affiliations and/or outsourced partners? Ask for client testimonials, insist on a site visit and, if possible, ask an independent financial advisor for an opinion before parting with your money.

