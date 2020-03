However, your retirement age is equally as important – if not more so. Because that’s where you as an individual – and your unique individual considerations – come in. It really is all about you Retirement doesn’t have to mean a complete exit from the workforce – it can signify a new way of working: fewer hours, a position that comes with less stress, taking on a consulting role or doing something completely different. Working for longer, even if for less money, means you don’t have to dip into your savings. A couple of years of additional compounding can make...

However, your retirement age is equally as important – if not more so.

Because that’s where you as an individual – and your unique individual considerations – come in.

It really is all about you

Retirement doesn’t have to mean a complete exit from the workforce – it can signify a new way of working: fewer hours, a position that comes with less stress, taking on a consulting role or doing something completely different.

Working for longer, even if for less money, means you don’t have to dip into your savings.

A couple of years of additional compounding can make a huge difference to your savings pot.

That said – here comes the caveat – people are generally more employable while still in the workforce, and exchanging retirement for employment after a long hiatus might prove challenging.

If you don’t have a definite post-retirement plan, boredom is sure to get the better of you, especially if you were a business owner, a professional throughout your working life or an entrepreneur.

The world is full of opportunities, and retirement doesn’t necessarily signal the end of the road.

That’s why retirement planning should also look past the numbers and focus on how you will make the most of your retired years, from staying mentally fit to your physical health, because we are going to live longer than the generations before us.

This article was first published on justonelap.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.