Is right now actually a great time to buy shares on the JSE?

The JSE. Picture: Moneyweb
Since 18 February this year, the FTSE JSE All Share Index has declined by 35%.
In comparison, the 2008 crash saw a 41% drop over nine months of extended hell.
Is it time to buy the crash?
For investors who can stomach further volatility, some once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunities are surfacing.
Of course, it can get worse before it gets better, but unfortunately nobody is clever enough to time the exact bottom.
We have separated the opportunities into two categories.
Lower risk, with balance sheets able to survive a period of low demand
These shares have typically not fallen as much, but many of them will offer substantial returns when the world starts to return to normal.
Shares of companies with higher levels of operational or balance sheet risk, but able to handle a reasonable period of disruption
These shares have more upside than the first category but need to be carefully monitored and include Investec, Sibanye/ Impala, property shares.
There are currently attractive entry points into quality businesses, which could very well get cheaper still.
Armitage is chief executive and co-chief information officer at Anchor Capital
