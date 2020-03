As government highlights: “The world has to be informed of the importance of observing and enforcing consumer rights. Too often consumers are left at a disadvantage with the companies and governments they encounter, leaving them exposed to unsafe, unfair or unethical practice.” The National Credit Regulator (NCR) is investigating and trying to prevent bad practice against consumers. Unfortunately, this is not enough – consumer abuse is still all too real. The regulating body, therefore, cannot do it alone, you and other consumers play an integral role to help avoid reckless borrowing (on your part) and to voice reckless lending scenarios...

As government highlights: “The world has to be informed of the importance of observing and enforcing consumer rights. Too often consumers are left at a disadvantage with the companies and governments they encounter, leaving them exposed to unsafe, unfair or unethical practice.”

The National Credit Regulator (NCR) is investigating and trying to prevent bad practice against consumers. Unfortunately, this is not enough – consumer abuse is still all too real.

The regulating body, therefore, cannot do it alone, you and other consumers play an integral role to help avoid reckless borrowing (on your part) and to voice reckless lending scenarios (evident via the retailer or provider).

According to the NCR, you and other consumers have, among other things, rights in terms of the National Credit Act (NCA) to:

Apply for credit and receive an understandable credit agreement.

Know why your credit application was declined (if so).

Receive your free credit report once a year from a registered credit bureau and if evidence is available, question or dispute incorrect information.

Receive advertising that includes the cost of credit, plus all other information.

Forbid reckless lending practices.

Apply for debt review or counselling to restructure your debts and to negotiate with creditors. Take your own credit history, applications and scenarios into account.

Does one or more of the above ring a bell (that did not happen)?

If, from your end, you can say that you played no part in reckless borrowing and were honest, offered or disclosed information when you applied for credit, but feel utterly betrayed right now – your consumer rights have indeed then been violated.

Why not try to do something about it?

You can complain to the NCR via email: complaints@ncr.org.za or send your concerns to the Credit Ombud’s office: ombud@creditombud.org.za.

When it comes to your consumer rights, remember your voice is powerful.

Oberholzer, debt adviser at DebtSafe

