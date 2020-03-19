 
 
Personal Finance 19.3.2020 05:14 pm

If you’ve just lost plenty on the JSE, here’s why you should not panic

Kristia van Heerden
If you've just lost plenty on the JSE, here's why you should not panic

Traders work on the floor at the opening bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2020 in New York. Wall Street stocks resumed their downward slide early Wednesday as the economic toll mounts from the rapid near-shutdown of key industrial and services sectors. Picture: Bryan R. Smith / AFP

ETFs protect you more than you think. You don’t have to sell at a loss to get rid of a share.

Checking local investments now is a surefire way to experience instant regret. The weak currency is propping up our offshore investments, but those of us holding JSE-listed companies and ETFs are feeling the pain of short-term market movements in a real way. If, like me, your portfolio fell into a 20% hole overnight, you might not believe there’s a silver lining to be found in this situation. Luckily, we have some good news. A market drop is like time travel Markets tend to go up over time, even with these wild seesaw movements in between. That’s why investments aren’t for...
