 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Personal Finance 14.3.2020 08:07 am

How to earn some extra income from your home

Adrian Goslett
PREMIUM!
How to earn some extra income from your home

Picture: iStock

Owning a home can be a great opportunity to generate funds, whether this takes the shape of downsizing and enjoying the profit from the sale or renting out the home.

Particularly in these tough economic times, many homeowners are turning to their largest asset, their homes, in search of extra income. Apart from the traditional rental arrangements, short-term holiday rentals have also been promoted as a great source of additional income. However, for homeowners who are considering this option, be sure to factor in the tax calculations. Short-term letting is still classified as rental income and will need to be declared to the South African Revenue Service within that tax year. The rental income you receive should be added to any other income you may have, but will also be...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.