 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Personal Finance 6.3.2020 02:16 pm

The 9 not-so-obvious costs of emigrating from SA

Craig Torr
PREMIUM!
The 9 not-so-obvious costs of emigrating from SA

Picture: iStock

Unanticipated and hidden costs – compounded by the currency conversion – can throw your plans off-kilter.

The decision to emigrate is never one taken lightly. From a financial planning perspective, there is an enormous amount of work that needs to be done to ensure a smooth financial transition. Here are some not-so-obvious costs that you may want to consider before deciding to emigrate. Scouting costs Before making the life-changing decision of relocating permanently to a foreign country, you will likely visit the country first to do some scouting around, set up some interviews, investigate the business and/or work opportunities, visit schools and get a general feel for the country. You will need to consider the costs...
Related Stories
The death knell for ‘financial emigration’ has sounded 28.2.2020
5 tips for managing your money like a real businessperson 3.2.2020
Manage buy-to-rent risks 31.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.