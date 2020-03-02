 
 
Marriage law: The fine print in love matters

Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Don’t shy away from discussing how exactly your finances and assets will be managed.

The matrimonial property regime in South Africa can be categorised into either in community of property or out of community of property. Within the latter, there is a further division of being either with accrual or without accrual. But what does this all mean, and which one is right for you? In community of property If couples choose to register a marriage without signing any antenuptial contract, their marriage is regarded as being in community of property. All assets and liabilities, which each individual may own or owe, will on the date of dissolution of the marriage, be it by...
