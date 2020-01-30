 
 
30.1.2020

How to downsize where you live effectively

Carl Coetzee
How to downsize where you live effectively

Picture: iStock

An increasing number of homeowners who have lived in large family homes for 15 or 20 years are now selling and moving to smaller properties.

The majority of these repeat buyers will need a new home loan in order to put their plans into action – and most will find the application process has changed since they last went through it, especially if that was more than 10 years ago. For example, they should be prepared for their overall debt situation, income and monthly expenditure to come under much closer scrutiny, thanks to the National Credit Act. Although banks are eager to lend to home buyers, this legislation requires them to ensure that any new credit application they approve will not result in the consumer...
