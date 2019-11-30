 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Personal Finance 30.11.2019 10:24 am

Sneaky money: The cost of financial deceit for your relationship

Eric Jordaan
PREMIUM!
Sneaky money: The cost of financial deceit for your relationship

Picture: iStock

Financial infidelity can be just as devastating to a relationship as an affair.

In fact, some 31% of respondents in a recent CreditCards.com survey felt that keeping a credit card or savings account a secret from their partner was worse than being unfaithful. And it appears that financial infidelity is rife. In the same 2018 survey, 15% of people admitted they weren’t always honest about money with their partners, while 23% said they didn’t think their partners were honest with them. Two out of five people admitted to lying about money or hiding financial details from a partner. Besides the breakdown in trust, financial infidelity can cause arguments, unhappiness in the home, built-up...
Related Stories
How to save rather than spend money this festive season 25.11.2019
11 tips to avoid falling victim to online fraud 24.11.2019
Tips for your business to stay fighting fit with 2020 vision 22.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.