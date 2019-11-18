 
 
Personal Finance

Crucial money advice for couples in their 30s

Eric Jordaan
Crucial money advice for couples in their 30s

Picture: iStock

Here are some financial pitfalls that should be avoided in this often-frenzied decade of one’s life.

Major decisions, such as marriage, children, property purchases and career changes, are hallmarks of one’s 30s, but the pace at which life moves can leave little time for careful decision-making. Spending too much on the wedding Many couples report feeling pressured by their parents and friends to have a more elaborate wedding than they would normally have opted for and they will, quite literally, pay the price for years to come. Rather than borrowing money to pay for the wedding, it would be more prudent to save towards a reasonably priced wedding, even if it means delaying for a year...
