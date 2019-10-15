 
 
Personal Finance 15.10.2019 05:19 pm

Paperwork and expense to expect after your bond is approved

Hanno Bekker
Picture: iStock

One of the greatest feelings in the world is when our bond application for our dream home is approved by the bank.

For first-time buyers, this often leads to many more questions on what to expect next and what the process will be from that point onwards. So, what should be expected? Once the deal is sealed and the bond is approved, you will be contacted by the transferring and bond attorneys for the undersigning of the necessary documents for transfer to take place. The seller will have to sign an affidavit, power of attorney and transfer duty receipt. In turn, the purchaser will have to sign an affidavit, transfer duty receipt and the bond documentation. The transferring attorneys will request the...
