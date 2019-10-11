 
 
Personal Finance 11.10.2019 10:15 am

How to plan to not retire

Eric Jordaan
Picture: iStock

If you are planning to work for the rest of your life, it is entirely understandable if saving for retirement is not top-of-mind.

The idea of a formal retirement at age 65, followed by a sedentary life of golf and gardening, is becoming less appealing to many people. Nearly half of all US baby boomers still working do not expect to retire until they are 66 or older, and 10% predict they will never retire. While some will continue working because they need the money, the majority want to continue working because they enjoy it. This retirement fluidity can make saving for retirement somewhat challenging. How do you stay motivated to save for the future if you don’t plan to retire? Developing a...
