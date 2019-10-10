 
 
Don’t fall short on home cover

Jill Lloyd
Don’t fall short on home cover

Home owners grudgingly fork out for insurance every month consoling themselves that at least if something does happen, they are covered.

However, many don’t realise that they are, in fact, underinsured and, unfortunately, most will only find out once it’s too late. While there is a mortgage, banks ensure there is insurance in place for at least the amount of the bond, but once the bond has been repaid, many homeowners forget to keep their eye on the ball in this aspect. It is important that owners understand that they need to adequately insure for the replacement value of the building, not just the market value, plus all the contents, and they must specify items which are valuable. Selecting the right...
