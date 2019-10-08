 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Personal Finance 8.10.2019 01:53 pm

The value of mindfulness in wealth management

Grant Alexander
PREMIUM!
The value of mindfulness in wealth management

Picture: iStock

Mindfulness is growing in popularity as people see, and feel, the benefits to their health and emotional wellbeing.

It has also entered the business environment as we realise the real benefits of a focused mind, such as being fully aware and actively attending to our workplace, to what we are doing, to the space we’re living in, and having our mental capabilities fully available at any given moment. Mindfulness is important for investing and wealth management. If you’re suddenly confronted with a problem, do you want to have 50% of your mental capacity to solve that problem or the full 100%? Mindfulness facilitates calm and focus. This mindset supports better investment, financial, and life decisions. Some of the...
Related Stories
Five pro tips to put you more in control of your finances 7.10.2019
Get a handle on debt with a bit of help 6.10.2019
Clean up your money act before Christmas 5.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.