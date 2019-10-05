 
 
Personal Finance 5.10.2019 03:34 pm

Clean up your money act before Christmas

Craig Torr
Clean up your money act before Christmas

Picture: iStock

Start planning your festive season budget. Use October to set out a detailed festive season budget so you don’t overspend.

Plan bonus spend If you’re counting on a bonus, plan now on how best to use it. Consider topping up your retirement annuity, putting it into your access bond, keeping it as emergency funding or paying off high-interest debt. Get new short-term insurance quotes Find an independent, reputable short-term insurance broker who can prepare comparative quotes. Cheaper isn’t always better. Choose a company with a reputable claims-paying record. Make sense of rewards and loyalty programmes Ensure you’re maximising the benefits from rewards and loyalty programmes. Avoid “spending-tosave”. Check subscriptions Check which services you’re subscribed to – like fibre, DStv, Netflix,...
