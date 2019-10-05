 
 
Personal Finance 5.10.2019 08:34 am

Five money lessons to master before 30

Dhashni Naidoo
Picture: iStock

And continue to practise them until you retire.

1. Make your money work for you Always budget to save. While a budget can help you keep an eye on how much you spend from month to month, it must also be used to facilitate savings. As you consistently depend on a budget to manage your finances, you get a better handle on your money which makes it easy to identify wasteful expenditure. 2. Have financial goals and stick to them Most young people believe having financial goals starts once one has a secure, permanent job and a large set of responsibilities. On the contrary, setting financial goals must...
