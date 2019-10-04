 
 
Personal Finance 4.10.2019 03:39 pm

What to consider before drafting your will

Christel Botha
What to consider before drafting your will

Picture: iStock

Here are six key factors to keep in mind in the event of your death and how that will be handled.

Marital status: Your marital regime will determine any legislative implications when leaving your assets to anyone besides your spouse. Eg, if you’re married in community of property, you and your spouse’s assets form part of your deceased estate and your spouse is automatically entitled to 50% of the combined asset value. Minor children: Our law prescribes any benefit to a minor (under 18) derived from a deceased estate must be placed either in a Testamentary Trust (created in your will) or, if you die without a will, paid over to the Guardians Fund held by the Master of the High...
