What to know about upcoming KZN N3 road closures

Citizen reporter

The temporary closure of parts of the N3 highway between Johannesburg and Durban is due to commence on Monday.

Work on section four of the integral 579km stretch of road will take place in two- and four-hour intervals, from 16 August, intermittently until September.

The area the road closure is due to take place in is Lions River.

The partial closure of parts of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal is in order for Eskom to replace overhead transmission line structures and conductors across the highway, in order to continue delivering electricity to the area.

Below is a table detailing the breakdown of intermittent N3 road closures over the next few weeks:

A detailed breakdown of upcoming intermittent N3 road closures. Photo: Supplied

#EskomKZN #MediaStatement



Temporary Closure of the N3 Highway near Lions River pic.twitter.com/0WwxZYjFN5— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 10, 2021

To ensure minimal disruptions, traffic will be diverted via the R103 for 45km at the follow off-ramps:

N3 northbound Howick/Midmar offramp when travelling towards Johannesburg (exit 103); and

N3 southbound Nottingham offramp when driving towards Durban or Pietermaritzburg (exit 132).

Heavy vehicles will be stacked on both the north- and south-bound offramps.

Upgrades to improve safety and service delivery

In April, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) announced the start of construction on section two of the N3, between Cato Ridge and Dardanelles.

The R1.45 billion upgrade, set to take place over 48 months, is to turn the existing four-lane dual carriageway into an eight-lane one for 6.4km.

This is to beef up capacity on the busy road, improve lighting and will include a road-over rail bridge.

In addition, the R103 – which runs next to the N3 – will also be upgraded, with a new section to be constructed between the Camperdown interchange and the existing stretch of the R103.

Sanral said the upgrade was also needed due to high accident rates and poor pavement conditions.

“The upgrade will increase safety but also significantly improve the level of service for the next 30 years,” Sanral project manager Mohamed Parak said in a statement.

While various construction and upgrades are being conducted, Sanral has urged motorists to plan their journeys accordingly, and to anticipate additional travel time.

Compiled by Nica Richards