Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
2 minute read
28 Jul 2021
5:56 pm
Business News
Economists not convinced govt can afford R36bn economic support package

Ina Opperman

Economists are not convinced that government will be able to afford the R36 billion economic support package and believe it is better to spend smarter.

Image: iStock
The R36 billion economic support package that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night and fleshed out by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday did not really please economists, although it will help small and medium businesses to get on their feet again. While treasury director-general, Dondo Mogajane, emphasised that government will not borrow money to fund the package, economists were not convinced. ALSO READ: Government’s economic support package to cost around R36 billion – Mboweni Economist Mike Schüssler says although government wants to change how money is spent to fund the package, he is worried about long-term aspects such...

