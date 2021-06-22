Ina Opperman

Consumers have been complaining for years that one of the most difficult things in life is to close their Edgars accounts. It's now been made much easier.

How to close your Edgars account has been a question that’s vexed consumers for years.

Even before RCS acquired the Edgars debtors book, consumers complained. It did not get much better under RCS management, but this is about to change with a news customer service model in stores where customers can log a closure request.

“Since migration of the accounts onto the RCS system, account closures have been one of our key focus points. It is our priority to identify the root causes of problems and implement changes to the systems in an agile way to simplify the process and ensure a seamless customer experience,” says Marinè van Brakel, chief operating officer of RCS.

She says based on customer queries and complaints, RCS acknowledges it had been a frustrating process and therefore implemented these changes at the beginning of 2021:

A customer servicing model with an automated workflow into the RCS contact centre was implemented in Edgars stores to enable customers to log a closure request in store. This process triggers an automated email when a customer requests a closure. The email explains the process, especially if there is still a balance to be settled and account holders have to cancel value added services, Edgars Club or other third party charges, such as insurance.

RCS ring fenced a dedicated team in the call centre to manage volumes and process requests specifically related to closures.

RCS agreed with third party providers that billing of any of their services will be suspended after a customer requests an account closure.

The other channels remain, such as contacting the contact centre by email or phone.

RCS meets regularly with third party providers of insurance, cellular and Edgars Club to ensure they are aligned on process improvements to ensure a seamless customer experience.

RCS also ensures that credit bureau information is continuously updated to ensure customers’ credit records are up to date.

Standard account closure process

Consumers who want to cancel their Edgars accounts must follow this process:

First cancel any value-added services such as Edgars Club, insurance and airtime products included in your Edgars account.

You can only close your account when the balance is zero.

If you have a balance on your account, request a proper settlement quote by phoning the call centre on 0860 111 826 and use the self-service function. You can also do this in store at customer services.

Pay the outstanding amount on the settlement quote via EFT or in store within five days of receiving the quote.

Send your closure request to edgarsclosure@rcsgroup.co.za or visit customer services at any Edgars store that can assist you with the closure process.

Still coming

RCS also plans to implement an automated process for closures as part of its overall digitisation strategy.