Hein Kaiser
17 Jun 2021
4:45 am
Business News
Business News | Premium

Wiegenkind: Bubbling baby clothing drama

Hein Kaiser

Online baby clothing retailer deals aggressively with its critics.

Picture: iStock
After waiting for more than a year, a customer of online baby clothing brand Wiegenkind finally received her order. But only after a flurry of WhatsApp messages and voice notes, some with threats and nasty words from its proprietor. The customer – and many like her – wishes to remain anonymous for fear of retribution by the store’s owner. She is one of 431 unhappy customers who belong to a Facebook group called Tired of Wiegenkind. There is a WhatsApp group, too, with 235 frustrated customers. At the centre of it all is Wiegenkind proprietor Karli Malherbe of Pretoria. Wiegenkind’s...

