Hein Kaiser
10 Jun 2021
Is ailing SAA about to get a lift?

Considering the airline's recent, alleged failings in a Civil Aviation Authority audit last week, a capable partner may be its quickest route to rebuild.

SAA says it is getting ready to get going again. Picture: iStock
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to announce the long-awaited strategic equity partner for South African Airways on Friday. Although there have been many rumours, a well-placed source has hinted low-cost airline newcomer Lift is mooted to be it. Lift accesses its fleet from Global Aviation, with a ready-to-roll narrow and wide body Airbus fleet of 10 aircraft. The deal is still subject to a due diligence process. Jonathan Rosenzweig, chair of Global Aviation, declined to comment and a representative of Harith Investments, a shareholder in Lanseria International Airport, also declined to comment, adding that he “knows nothing about...

