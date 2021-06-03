Asanda Matlhare
Intern Journalist
2 minute read
3 Jun 2021
5:20 am
Business News
Business News | Premium | South Africa

Post offices’ closure could affect millions of grant recipients

According to the Sapo’s CEO Nomkhita Mona, the decision to locate some post office branches in shopping malls was taken years ago.

The South African Post Office (Sapo) shutting down 130 branches might jeopardise the South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa's) grant agreement. Sassa spokesman Paseka Letsatsi said the agency’s chief executive officer (CEO), Totsie Memela, would meet with her counterparts to understand the implication of Sapo’s decision regarding Sassa’s beneficiaries. ALSO READ: Sassa social grant payment dates confirmed for June 2021 “Sassa signed the service level agreement with [the Sapo] and the expectation was for the agreement not be violated,” he said. According to the Sapo’s CEO Nomkhita Mona, the decision to locate some post office branches in shopping malls was taken...

