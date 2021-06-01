Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
1 Jun 2021
Business News
Business News | Premium

Tammy Taylor Nails SA: Caught in a lie over relationship with mother company?

Ina Opperman

A number of South African women paid R345 000 for Tammy Taylor Nails franchises that never materialised, leading to The National Consumer Commission investigating the company.

One of the Tammy Taylor Nails stores. Picture for illustration only.
Did Tammy Taylor Nails SA tell the truth about its relationship with its US mother company? It seems not, even after claiming in a recent press release that its relationship with the US mother company is intact. Notice of intent to terminate license agreement According to a letter dated 18 February 2021, from the mother company’s lawyers, Tammy Taylor USA had given  notice of intent to terminate its license agreement with Melany and Peet Viljoen who operated the South African company. In their letter, the Californian license holder gave the Viljoens 30 days to cure their default, failing which the...

