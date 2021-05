Lockdown is the iceberg in the way of the cruise and tourism industry in South Africa, which is sinking under the travel regulations. There is still no indication when MSC Cruises will continue to operate in South Africa after it announced in February the cancellation of the cruising season for 2020-2021. READ MORE: Tourism stats: Bad, but there is good news In December, MSC showcased an onboard inspection of the vessels’ rigorous and robust protocol to the various authorities in South Africa, including the departments of transport, health, home affairs and Port Health, together with the South African Maritime Safety...

Lockdown is the iceberg in the way of the cruise and tourism industry in South Africa, which is sinking under the travel regulations.

There is still no indication when MSC Cruises will continue to operate in South Africa after it announced in February the cancellation of the cruising season for 2020-2021.

READ MORE: Tourism stats: Bad, but there is good news

In December, MSC showcased an onboard inspection of the vessels’ rigorous and robust protocol to the various authorities in South Africa, including the departments of transport, health, home affairs and Port Health, together with the South African Maritime Safety Authority.

Blessing Manale, chief director of communications for the department of tourism, said: “We have always taken a cue from the department of transport as the authority for maritime travel.”

Mansle said they believe decisions by the cruise liners are taken with all in mind.

“As a destination and a country, we want to emphasise that current measures, including the phased vaccination, will ultimately lead to herd immunity and there a gradually return of many subsectors supporting tourism economy,” Manale added.

He said the restrictions on cruise shipping had a significant impact on the tourism industry.

“Although none of the country’s eight seaports were closed, goods coming in from high-risk countries had to be sanitised before being distributed,” he said.

ALSO READ: Stats confirm dire situation in tourism

Manale said this called for changes in terminal operations to scale down transportation services and operations of nonessential cargo, which included the closure of all automotive and multipurpose terminals at the ports of East London, Saldanha, Gqeberha and Maydon Wharf in Durban, with single berth for handling essential break-bulk goods and containers.

Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister for the tourism Manuel de Freitas, said this was another example of how Covid-19 was hitting the economy and a lot of people stood to lose their jobs as cruising has taken a dramatic downturn.

“They are a great source of employment for South Africans who work on these cruises,” De Freitas said.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za