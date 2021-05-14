Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
14 May 2021
5:20 am
Business News
Business News | Premium

Chaos at SABC as staff ‘fired, rehired, fired again’

Eric Naki

The SABC has been criticised for turning its restructuring process into chaos – chopping and changing, retrenching, rehiring and firing.

SABC head office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied.
The SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been criticised for turning its restructuring process into chaos – chopping and changing, retrenching, rehiring and firing. The broadcaster has been accused by unions of retrenching the wrong employees, giving them packages and then rehiring some and firing others. Many lost their jobs on 31 March when the SABC retrenched 625 employees. But some were rehired after they were terminated by mistake and others fired after being rehired in error. ALSO READ: 621 SABC employees set to be retrenched from Thursday This annoyed the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) and Communication...

