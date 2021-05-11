Ina Opperman
11 May 2021
Is Kazungula Bridge a bridge too far into rest of Africa?

Ina Opperman

A new bridge spanning the Zambezi River, between Botswana and Zambia, looks like the answer to many border troubles, but will it really make a difference?

The newly built Kazungula bridge over the Zambezi river. Picture: Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP
Will the Kazungula Bridge be a bridge too far where road transport from South Africa to the rest of Africa is concerned? The bridge between Botswana and Zambia was opened on Monday after a delay of two years, but only time will tell if the route, that skips Zimbabwe, will become more popular than the Beitbridge route. The new bridge offers an alternative gateway to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), to the more traditional Beitbridge/Chirundu route, says Mike Fitzmaurice, executive director of the Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Association (FESARTA). ALSO READ: ‘Ripple...

