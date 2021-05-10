Former Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder dies in hospital

Moneyweb

Van Tonder, who was CEO until he retired last year, was hospitalised a week ago as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Spur Corporation CEO Pierre van Tonder has passed away peacefully in hospital.

Van Tonder, who was CEO of the franchise group until his retirement in December was hospitalised a week ago as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to his wife Jane and children Margot and Jordan,” said Val Nichas, CEO of Spur Corporation.

“We thank everyone for their overwhelming support and prayers for Pierre over the past week. He was a much-loved friend and colleague to so many Spur employees and franchisees [over] the years.

“Pierre will be remembered for his passion, energy and total commitment, and his legacy will live on in our great restaurant group that he helped build and led so successfully for more than two decades.”

Van Tonder was with the group for 36 years, leading it for 24.

He expanded Spur from a small business of about 40 restaurants into a market-leading, multi-brand group with over 630 restaurants in South Africa and a presence in 17 countries.

Brought to you by Moneyweb