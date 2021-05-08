WhatsApp sets 15 May deadline: Accept new terms or else…

Hendri Pelser

WhatsApp said that it will not delete a user's account if they do not accept. But, you will still not be able to send messages.

You must have noticed the new WhatApp terms and privacy policy update popping up on your phone for some time now. And, like most users, you probably just closed the window to get to that new meme.

However, WhatsApp has again thrown down the gauntlet to users, saying they either accept the new terms and privacy policy from the platform, or face the consequences…

In January this year, the messaging giant wanted to roll out new terms, which included changes to how it collected and shared user data. A global backlash from users saw the Facebook-owned platform eventually back down.

Now, they are at it again and have given users a pretty significant ultimatum: Accept or you will not have full access to the platform.

If users do not accept by 15 May, WhatsApp says on their website:

Users will not be able to access chats. You will still be able to read messages if you have notifications enables on your phone, but you will not be able to respond.

Users will be able to answer incoming voice calls, but the tech giant was mum on the ability to make calls.

After a few weeks, it said, you will no longer be able to receive calls or notifications of new messages.

What’s changing in the terms:

The tech giant said that the update to the terms is mostly focussed on how businesses and their customers interact on the messaging platform.

“We are also providing more information about how we collect, share, and use data,” it added.

“Our commitment to your privacy isn’t changing. Your personal conversations are still protected by end-to-end encryption, which means no one outside of your chats, not even WhatsApp or Facebook, can read or listen to them.”

The application requires certain information from users in order to provide certain functionality. For example, if you wish to share your location with contacts, the app needs to be able to access location services.

You can read the full privacy policy here.