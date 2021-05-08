Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
8 May 2021
5:10 am
Business News
Business News | Premium

Long, dark winter ahead if Eskom-Numsa wage talks stall

Brian Sokutu

Numsa spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola has described the negotiations as being 'a long way from a breakdown'.

Picture: Michel Bega
A long and dark winter, with a devastating effect on the economy, is what South Africans could expect, should there be a breakdown in the marathon wage negotiations ending next month between Eskom and labour, according to leading economists. Economist Mike Schussler said the economy was losing R12 million for every 1 000 megawatts lost per hour during stage 1 load shedding – with R48 million lost in stage 4. In a bleak scenario of a breakdown in talks, Schussler warned of a gloomy economic picture – forcing the cash-strapped power utility to ask for another bailout from government. ALSO...

