Improved economic outlook for SA, with caveats – Absa

Ina Opperman

Good news and bad news in Absa's forecasts, with higher economic growth predicted, but we face challenges.

With an improved economic outlook for SA, it looks as if there is light at the end of the tunnel for South Africa, but the risk of a spill-over shock if global inflation surges cannot be discounted completely.

According to Absa’s South Africa Q2 21 Quarterly Perspectives report, economists have raised their 2021 GDP growth forecast from 3.1% to 3.8%, but believe a big hit to household disposable income in 2021 will limit the recovery in consumption spending.

Challenges

Not all the predictions in the report are good news:

Fixed investment is likely to stay weak amid still-depressed business confidence.

Medium-term GDP forecasts from 2022 onwards remain unchanged at about 2%.

Load shedding and Covid-19 will likely limit South Africa’s near-term recovery. While there is no sign of a third wave yet, it could still happen, while Eskom’s maintenance efforts have not significantly stabilised its generating fleet.

Inflationary pressures remain subdued with little broad demand-pull momentum, although a few cost-push drivers could push headline CPI higher in the near term.

Inflation is likely to be mostly in the bottom half of the target range.

Another current account surplus is forecast in 2021, helped by export volume growth and terms of trade.

A markedly stronger exchange rate forecast, with the rand expected to be R14.25/USD by mid-year and R15.25/USD by year-end.

Rates will stay low for long; with a large output gap, subdued credit growth and quiescent inflation, they believe the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee will leave the repo rate on hold at 3.5% until March 2022.

Fiscal policy remains challenging despite the better than expected tax collections, but there is a risk the government’s plans to freeze public sector wages will not succeed.

Debt stabilisation is still possible

Further credit rating downgrades remain more likely than not, but the risk in this direction has lessened.

A main budget deficit this year of R437bn, or 7.9% of GDP is forecast.

While there has been some structural reform progress, overall progress is likely to be much slower than envisaged in the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

The factional standoff in the ANC seems to be slowly resolving in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s direction, but the party still has big economic ideological divides.

Uncertainty is high.

