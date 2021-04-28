WATCH: Passengers try to break down Mango HQ doors 

Nica Richards and Hein Kaiser

Mango flights were grounded by Airports Company South Africa on Wednesday morning due to unpaid bills.

Mango staff had to be temporarily removed from the airline’s head offices at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning after irate passengers came knocking.

Mango flights were grounded by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) due to unpaid bills.

In an email, the airline apologised profusely, but did not expand on when Mango flights would be operational again.

The airline later confirmed that flights were temporarily suspended, but “for today only”.

ALSO READ: Mango apologises for OR Tambo flight delays

“Senior management and our shareholder are locked in emergency discussions to find an amicable solution to this impasse.

“We ask for calm and patience as we navigate through these challenges. We will update the public as soon as possible. We apologise in advance for the inconvenience caused.”

Affected passengers can contact Mango’s call centre on 086 100 1234.

All Mango flights will likely stop in just a few days’ time.

SAA subsidiary Mango removed all flights for sale from its website, starting 1 May.

The airline has been waiting for some time for an injection of funding that, according to spokesperson Benediction Zubane, has not yet materialised.