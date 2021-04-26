Hein Kaiser
2 minute read
26 Apr 2021
5:00 am
Business News
Business News | Premium

Mango subsidised SAA for years, says founding executive

Hein Kaiser

Mango, which employs 749 staff, should not have run out of money, and it should not have been allowed to get to this point.

Picture: Supplied
Low-cost airline Mango may have to temporarily suspend operations from 1 May due to a lack of funds. The Citizen reported on Thursday that an internal communique had been issued to staff advising them of the state of the business. In it, the acting chief executive William Ndlovu also alludes to likely business rescue. But Mango should not have run out of money, and it should not have been allowed to get to this point. Aviation investment and advisory expert Barry Parsons, a key member of the team that created and launched Mango and served as its first Head of...