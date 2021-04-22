Hein Kaiser
22 Apr 2021
5:30 am
SAA Brussels vaccines crew may be guilty of negligence

The incident allegedly involved a near-stall incident after takeoff from OR Tambo International Airport on 24 February. It was only averted when automated systems kicked in.

The SAA flight that fetched vaccines from Brussels. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Twitter
  A preliminary assessment indicates SAA was negligent in not reporting within the legal time limit a safety-related incident involving an Airbus A340-600 chartered to fly to Belgium to collect vaccines in February, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) says. The incident allegedly involved a near-stall incident after takeoff from OR Tambo International Airport on 24 February. It was only averted when automated systems kicked in. The incident was “reportable” to the authority and had to be done within 72 hours of its occurrence, according to the law. Sacaa’s Kabelo Ledwaba said the investigation was nearing its conclusion. ALSO...

