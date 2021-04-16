Government’s eTender Portal still down

Ina Opperman

The Treasury issued a press release on 7 April to inform people that the e-Tender Portal was experiencing technical difficulties.

The national Treasury’s eTender Portal has been offline for more than a week after the ICT server infrastructure that hosts it crashed due to a technical failure that resulted in data corruption.

Asked for comment on the progress with resolving the issue, the Treasury’s media spokesperson said technicians are still working on resolving the problem and people will be updated as soon as it is available.

According to the spokesperson, procurement and service delivery are not affected, as the eTender portal only assists suppliers to locate government tender opportunities from one central location.

The actual tender processes are still decentralised and tender opportunities can still be accessed from the websites of individual organs of state, as well as other avenues such as newspapers.

