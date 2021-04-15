2 minute read
15 Apr 2021
5:10 am
Business News
Business News | Premium

Polokwane airport in ruins despite R60 million subsidy

It has been so badly mismanaged it can’t provide basic aviation services and has been downgraded.

Polokwane International Airport in Limpopo. Picture: Jacques Nelles
  It is supposed be an international airport and gets a cash injection of R60 million of taxpayers’ money annually, yet the Polokwane airport has been so mismanaged that it cannot provide basic safety aviation services and has been barred from receiving large commercial flights. Last week, Airlink announced the suspension of all its flights with immediate effect, following the decategorising of the airport by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) on Tuesday last week. This means the former quick flight between Johannesburg and Polokwane of approximately 65 minutes is now a more than a three-hour drive of 348km...

Read more on these topics